LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Another round of Saharan dust is on its way to the Gulf Coast

Weather

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A second batch of Saharan dust is on its way to the United States, but forecasters say it’s not expected to be as thick as the one that hit the Gulf Coast last week.

The second dust plume is predicted to reach the Gulf of Mexico thsi week, affecting a number of southern states.

The dust can cause poor air quality and irritate those with allergies and asthma.

But on the upside, it can also create spectacular sunsets and sunrises.

Saharan dust reaches the United States every year, but this year it has been the worst in decades.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss