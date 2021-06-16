Al Roker attempts to break another Guinness World Record with help of WFLA’s Rebecca Barry

Al Roker attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA at Private Residence on July 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Weatherman Al Roker will mark the official start of summer with another attempt to set a Guinness World Record — and he’s letting WFLA’s Rebecca Barry join in on the fun.

The “Today” show anchor will host another “Rokerthon” Monday morning to set a new record for the “most people in an online weather reporting video relay, live.”

Meterologists from more than 50 NBC stations across the country will join Roker to give the “ultimate live national weather report” for the start of summer. Barry will join the show live in Clearwater.

“Rokerthon” started in 2014, when Roker completed a 34-hour marathon weather forecast, breaking the record for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report. Since then, he’s set the record for fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and for the most people in a virtual sandwich-making relay.

This year’s “Rokerthon” will air live on the “Today” show Monday, June 21, and in-full on TODAY All Day. It will be available to stream on TODAY.com, Peacock, YouTube, Tubi, Xumo and via NBC News’ apps on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.