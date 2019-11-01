After warmest October on record, more heat could be in store for winter in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – October 2019 was the hottest on record for Tampa Bay and was also one of the wettest.

It seems that as the calendar flipped to November, our seasons flipped from summer to fall. It was a treat to step out the door Friday morning with cooler and drier air moving into the area.

Hottest and One of the Soggiest

As for the month of October, it will go down as the hottest on record since 1890. The temperature averaged 81.1 degrees which is 0.7 degrees warmer than the previous record which was set back in 1919.

October also tied as the fourth-wettest on record with just under seven inches of rain.

Looking Ahead

This current taste of fall will stick around for a few days but not forever. The nicest day will likely be Sunday before temperatures begin to warm back up.

Long Term

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a medium chance of warmer than average temperatures for the next three months for much of the country.

This does not mean cold temperatures will not occur, it just means they will occur less frequently. Cold snaps are still likely and temperatures will dip below average this winter at some point.

The CPC is also forecasting equal chances of being wetter or drier than normal. With El Nino and La Nina not being a factor this year, we have to look to the other global circulations as predictors.

