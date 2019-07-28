A “Wet” Wet Season for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay’s wet season runs from June through September. This is the time period where Tampa, and surrounding communities, climatologically experiences it’s highest monthly rainfall totals.



July will end with a healthy rainfall surplus. As of July 27th, the observation site at Tampa International Airport has recorded 10.33″ of rain for the month. Keep in mind, that Tampa averages 7.07″ of rain for the entire month of July. In the last 30 days, cities like Clearwater and Oldsmar have picked up rainfall totals that have hit anywhere from 150% to 250% of normal.

This could become one of the wettest July’s on record.

The number of 10.33″ of rain comes nowhere close to Tampa’s all-time wettest July. That occurred in 1960, when the observation site at Tampa International Airport record over 20.5″ of rain. If more than 1.35″ of rain falls in the final few days of July 2019, that would place this month within the top five wettest on record.

June and July 2019 have both run above average for total rainfall.

Although the first two months of the wet season have been quite wet, this does not mean that August and September will wetter than average. There are many factors that will come into play, but it is certainly something interesting watch in the weeks and months ahead.

