TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A total of six tornadoes ripped through the Tampa Bay area during severe storms last week, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said four new EF-0 tornadoes developed in Sarasota, Oldsmar, Trinity and Belleair.

Here are the preliminary results from each tornado, according to the NWS.

Sarasota tornado
DateWednesday, Oct,. 11
Time10:59 p.m.
EF ratingEF-0
Estimated peak wind85 mph
Path length0.19 miles
Max width50 yards
Deaths/injuries0
Oldsmar tornado
DateThursday, Oct. 12
Time12:13 a.m.
EF ratingEF-0
Estimated peak wind85 mph
Path length0.27 miles
Max width50 yards
Deaths/injuries0
Clearwater/Dunedin tornado
DateThursday, Oct. 12
Time1:47 a.m. to 1:55 a.m.
EF ratingEF-2
Estimated peak wind115 mph
Deaths/Injuries4.96 miles
Max width300 yards
Deaths/injuries0
Crystal River tornado
DateThursday, Oct. 12
Time2:08 a.m. to 2:19 a.m.
EF ratingEF-2
Estimated peak wind125 mph
Path length5.59 miles
Max width300 yards
Deaths/injuries0
Trinity tornado
DateThursday, Oct. 12
Time2:17 a.m.
EF ratingEF-0
Estimated peak wind80 mph
Path length0.11 miles
Max width16 yards
Deaths/injuriesDeaths/Injuries
Belleair tornado
DateThursday, Oct. 12
Time11:34 a.m.
EF ratingEF-0
Estimated peak wind80 mph
Path length0.42 miles
Max width16 yards
Deaths/injuries0

The NWS said the four new confirmed tornadoes were all relatively weak and caused minor damage.

Meteorologists said 38 tornado warnings were issued from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“All six of the confirmed tornadoes occurred at night and it goes to show that it is important to have a way of being woken up if a warning is issued. Take the warnings seriously and get into a safe room of your house because while outbreaks like these don’t occur very often, they are possible,” the NWS said.

The NWS also said with the likelihood of El Niño continuing through the spring months, the possibility of strong storms bringing severe weather to our area will be higher and could occur frequently.