TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A total of six tornadoes ripped through the Tampa Bay area during severe storms last week, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said four new EF-0 tornadoes developed in Sarasota, Oldsmar, Trinity and Belleair.

Here are the preliminary results from each tornado, according to the NWS.

Sarasota tornado Date Wednesday, Oct,. 11 Time 10:59 p.m. EF rating EF-0 Estimated peak wind 85 mph Path length 0.19 miles Max width 50 yards Deaths/injuries 0

Oldsmar tornado Date Thursday, Oct. 12 Time 12:13 a.m. EF rating EF-0 Estimated peak wind 85 mph Path length 0.27 miles Max width 50 yards Deaths/injuries 0

Clearwater/Dunedin tornado Date Thursday, Oct. 12 Time 1:47 a.m. to 1:55 a.m. EF rating EF-2 Estimated peak wind 115 mph Deaths/Injuries 4.96 miles Max width 300 yards Deaths/injuries 0

Crystal River tornado Date Thursday, Oct. 12 Time 2:08 a.m. to 2:19 a.m. EF rating EF-2 Estimated peak wind 125 mph Path length 5.59 miles Max width 300 yards Deaths/injuries 0

Trinity tornado Date Thursday, Oct. 12 Time 2:17 a.m. EF rating EF-0 Estimated peak wind 80 mph Path length 0.11 miles Max width 16 yards Deaths/injuries Deaths/Injuries

Belleair tornado Date Thursday, Oct. 12 Time 11:34 a.m. EF rating EF-0 Estimated peak wind 80 mph Path length 0.42 miles Max width 16 yards Deaths/injuries 0

The NWS said the four new confirmed tornadoes were all relatively weak and caused minor damage.

Meteorologists said 38 tornado warnings were issued from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“All six of the confirmed tornadoes occurred at night and it goes to show that it is important to have a way of being woken up if a warning is issued. Take the warnings seriously and get into a safe room of your house because while outbreaks like these don’t occur very often, they are possible,” the NWS said.

The NWS also said with the likelihood of El Niño continuing through the spring months, the possibility of strong storms bringing severe weather to our area will be higher and could occur frequently.