The 2022 hurricane season is set to begin June 1. The Max Defender 8 team is here to help you get your home and family prepared in case a hurricane approaches Tampa Bay.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects another “above average” Atlantic hurricane season this year.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center prediction includes a range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

Learn important information about how to prepare for hurricane season in the Tampa Bay area, including action steps for developing a family plan, tips to protect you, your pets and your home as well as must-have supplies and shelter information.

Click below to read/download the WFLA News Channel Hurricane-Ready Guide 2022 with the Max Defender 8 Weather Team: