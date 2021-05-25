2021 Hurricane Guide

We are getting into the 2021 Hurricane Season. Max Defender 8 team is here to help you get your home and family prepared in case a storm comes our way.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects another “above average” Atlantic hurricane season this year.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center prediction includes a range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 miles per hour or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 miles per hour or higher), including three to five major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

Learn important information about how to prepare for hurricane season in the Tampa Bay area, including action steps for developing a family plan, tips to protect you, your pets and your home as well as must-have supplies and shelter information.

Click below to read/download the WFLA News Channel Hurricane-Ready Guide 2021 with Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve:

Hurricane Guide 2021