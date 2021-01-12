2020 tied for hottest year on record in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ll all remember 2020 for a variety of reasons, and record warmth will certainly be part of that story.

Last year tied 2017 as Tampa’s warmest on record, according to the National Weather Service in Ruskin. Reliable weather records for the Tampa Bay area go all the way back to 1890.

The average temperature for the entire year was almost 3 degrees warmer than normal.

2020’s record feels even more remarkable following what was a fairly chilly December with below-average temperatures. That’s a trend that has continued into this month of January.

It was during the summer months when we truly experienced the unusual heat. The period of June, July and August marked Tampa’s hottest meteorological summer on record. We also tied Tampa’s record daily high temperature of 99 degrees on June 26. The old record of 99 degrees was set on June 5, 1985.

Although last year was Tampa’s hottest year record, 2020 was an exceedingly average year for rainfall. Tampa International Airport recorded 46.85 of rain, just half an inch more than the annual average of 46.30 inches.