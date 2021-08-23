2 waterspouts, funnel cloud spotted in Redington Shores

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two waterspouts and a funnel cloud developed over Redington Shores as a storm moved through the area Monday morning.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said the small batch of rain was stationary, but grew in intensity. The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning at 8:22 a.m., around the time the waterspouts and funnel cloud appeared.

Multiple viewers reported seeing the waterspouts and funnel cloud over the waters off Redington Shores and Madeira Beach.

More storms are expected to develop Monday afternoon and linger through the evening. The chance of rain is 40%, and most rain will be east of Interstate 75, Spann said.

  • Deborah Walker
  • Jill Acree
  • Deborah Walker
  • Jill Acree

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss