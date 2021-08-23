2 waterspouts, funnel cloud spotted in Redington Shores

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two waterspouts and a funnel cloud developed over Redington Shores as a storm moved through the area Monday morning.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said the small batch of rain was stationary, but grew in intensity. The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning at 8:22 a.m., around the time the waterspouts and funnel cloud appeared.

Multiple viewers reported seeing the waterspouts and funnel cloud over the waters off Redington Shores and Madeira Beach.

More storms are expected to develop Monday afternoon and linger through the evening. The chance of rain is 40%, and most rain will be east of Interstate 75, Spann said.