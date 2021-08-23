Vladimir Kislinger joined the NBC family at WFLA-TV in April 2021, where he serves as a Multimedia Journalist for Tampa Hoy, broadcasting every weekday at 9 p.m. on WTTA. Kislinger is a well-known Venezuelan Journalist and specialist in Organizational Communications. Over the past 15 years, driven by his passion for communication, he has dedicated his professional career to the field of Journalism, News Media, Advertising, Marketing and the Academica.

Since graduating as a journalist, with a specialization in communications, Vladimir Kislinger has had constant high-profile exposure due to his ethic, accuracy and deep knowledge of our Continent, including political, economic, social and cultural issues in every country in North, Central and South America.

His ascent during these years has been significant. In less than 10 years after graduating, Kislinger occupied important roles in various faculty professorships, such as, Academic Coordinator, Professor, Marketing Consultant and Director of the Social Communication School in Universidad Católica Andrés Bello; the largest unit in the areas of Journalism, Advertising Communications and Audiovisual Arts in Southern Venezuela, where he has left a great legacy and an example to be followed. A clear recognition for his extraordinary commitment to his profession.

Through the years, Vladimir has shared his passion and professional knowledge, working and collaborating with several International media, in radio, television and digital, including TV Guayana (Venezuela); Correo del Caroní (Venezuela); Onda 97.3 FM (Venezuela); Frontera Norte (México); Fusion 90.7 FM (Houston, TX); 15 Minutos News (Orlando, FL); CNC Florida Central (Colombia-USA); Infobae (Argentina); CNN (Miami, FL); EVTV (Miami, FL), among others.

Mr. Kislinger has been honored to participate in multiple international activities. Among them, the 1st Meeting of Graduate Catholic Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean (Bogotá, 2008), Prayer for Art (Oración por el Arte, OPA – Quito, 2010) and Youth World Day (Spain, 2011). Recently, the International Visitor Leadership Program, IVLP (USA, 2014), Broadcast Journalism, sponsored by the government of the United States of America; a program in which, important heads of State and government have participated throughout its 70-year history.