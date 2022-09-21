Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
63°
Tampa
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida Lottery
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive
Press Releases
Nexstar News Wire
Top Stories
Largo man wants $50K he won in fantasy football bet
Video
Circle B Bar Reserve remains closed, ‘functioned …
Video
Growing calls for change after FL voter fraud arrests
Mom says bus driver shortage making son late to school
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Largo man wants $50K he won in fantasy football bet
Video
Top Stories
Growing calls for change after FL voter fraud arrests
Top Stories
Mom says bus driver shortage making son late to school
Video
Cancer survivor bonds with Clearwater aquarium dolphins
Video
Truck carrying french fries overturns in Polk County
Video
Palm Harbor homemade haunted house in final year
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 Live
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
Jeff’s Climate Classroom
Glance at the Galaxy
2022 Hurricane Guide: Prepare your family before a storm
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Tampa Bay Gas Prices Tracker
Top Stories
Largo man wants $50K he won in fantasy football bet
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Ian puts spotlight on flood insurance nightmare
Video
Top Stories
How parents can deal with Adderall shortage in US
Nestle recalls cookie dough sold at Publix
Will Parkland juror allegations lead to new trial?
Video
Join WFLA at 2022 Tampa Bay Heart Walk
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Pro Football Challenge
Friday Night Blitz
Top Stories
Bucs’ head coach to make changes ahead of Sundays …
Top Stories
Why do schools get fined when fans storm the field?
Top Stories
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace for Las Vegas crash
USF QB Bohanon out for season
NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game scheduled next …
BWB: What went wrong against the Steelers?
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Business recycles tech to help youth in need succeed
Video
Top Stories
Nexstar and WFLA donate $25K to Hurricane Ian relief
Video
Tampa’s Hispanic Woman of the Year honored
Video
Tampa Bay’s 2022 Hispanic Man of the Year honored
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Todo Tampa Bay
Great 38
Newsletters
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
SIGN UP NOW
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Poll: Who won Rubio-Demings debate?
Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ …
Florida woman speeds through checkpoint, takes selfie …
‘I’ve been good’: 5-year-old allegedly pleaded for …
Medical marijuana coming to Circle K gas stations …
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer carrying french fries overturns …
Police: Friends left teen shooting victim to die …
‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God’: Florida firefighters rescue …
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Join WFLA at 2022 Tampa Bay Heart Walk
Haunt for HEP: Palm Harbor homemade haunted house …
Taxidermy to artwork: Oddities & Curiosities Expo …
Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Amazon kicks …
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating …
View All Don't Miss