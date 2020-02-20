Videos Español

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter operator for deaths
Deputies: St. Pete man walked through park wielding machete to be ‘one with nature’
Woman charged with DUI in crash that fractured 2-year-old’s legs, records show
LIVE: Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Director’s Cut: Birds of Prey
Video
Top Stories
Director’s Cut: Sonic the Hedgehog
Video
Top Stories
Couple who vanished during Valentine’s Day hike found alive a week later
Video
Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician depicted in ‘Hidden Figures’ dies at 101
Video
Injured hiker crawls for 8 hours before rescue
Tampa ballet school named ‘best in Southeast’ prepares for next big competition
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
Road Rants
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Florida wants voters to put personal information on outside of ballot envelopes
Video
Top Stories
Better Call Behnken helps 80-year-old woman get car back after it was mistakenly repossessed
Video
Top Stories
Intersection of I-275, I-4 among worst in country
Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. ‘smart growth,’ some residents disagree
Video
$600M Gateway Expressway looking to improve Pinellas County traffic
Video
Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
Top Stories
Bucs confirm new uniforms will be coming in April
Top Stories
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Video
Lightning sign Bogosian after contract terminated by Sabres
Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough on first outing of spring training
Video
Newman suffered head injury, no internal injuries in crash
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Gr8 Inspirations: American Freedom Distillery set to open in St. Pete come March
Video
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie Squares
Video
Something for everyone at 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo
Video
Are Sarasota Co. residents willing to pay higher taxes for mental health services?
Video
‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Videos Español
Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician depicted in ‘Hidden Figures’ dies at 101
Video
Spectrum Field prepared to feed hungry Phillies fans with new items for spring training
Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
LIVE: Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Couple who vanished during Valentine’s Day hike found alive a week later
Video
2-year-old hugs pizza delivery driver not knowing he just lost his daughter
Video
Police identify woman found dead at Picnic Island Park; death ruled a homicide
Video
Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa
Video
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
Polk County man accused of hitting, killing girlfriend with car while drunk
Woman charged with DUI in crash that fractured 2-year-old’s legs, records show
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician depicted in ‘Hidden Figures’ dies at 101
Video
Florida ranked 3rd most sinful state in the US
Comedian Brad Williams helps raise over $75,000 for bullied 9-year-old
Video
MUST SEE: Plane skids across Daytona Beach International Airport runway without landing gear
Video
To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die
Video
More Don't Miss