Wooden board flies off truck, smashes into car’s windshield

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Shocking video shows the moment a wooden board flew off a truck that was speeding down a road and hit a windshield on an Ohio turnpike.

Kim Awada was riding with her friend in Streetsboro when the board smashed into the windshield of her car. Dashcam video showed the pickup truck speeding and changing lanes before the incident.

“All the sudden you see this wood flying and just smashed right through our window,” Awada told WJW. “If I would’ve, you know, maneuvered the car a little bit differently it would’ve been a whole different scenario.”

Troopers said the driver of the truck didn’t realize he had lost part of his load and kept driving.

“He was cited. He did secure his load with additional strapping that was available to us at the time.”

“Just thankful to be alive. Honestly. And that my friend was not injured,” Awada said.

In Ohio, traveling with an unsecured load is a minor misdemeanor that carries a fine of up to $150, according to WJW.

“I think they need a whole new law or at least revise this one and make it stronger penalties and make people more accountable,” Awada said.