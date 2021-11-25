WATCH: ‘Wimpy Kid’ balloon gets snagged on tree during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade returned this year without a hitch.

However, disaster was averted by some quick-thinking balloon handlers as the wimpy kid balloon became entangled in tree branches at the start of the parade route.

You can see a few branches caught some of the ropes as the large balloon passed by.

Crews acted fast, directing the balloon handlers who were able to lower the balloon and free it before hitting the actual route.

Not an easy task – this balloon is 56 feet high, weighs 280 pounds and requires 90 handlers!