WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World, other Florida theme parks during coronavirus outbreak?

In the video above, WFLA Now’s JB Biunno and Daisy Ruth go live on WFLA Now to discuss the preparations made by Disney World and other Florida theme parks to combat the spread of COVID-19, more commonly referred to as the coronavirus.

Update from Disney (5:45pm EST):

A Disney spokesperson has informed WFLA NewsChannel 8 that the quote from People Magazine was not released on behalf of Disney World Resorts. The company has not made a statement to WFLA regarding the coronavirus, as of Friday March 6.

However, Disney has released some background details on how they are monitoring the situation and regularly stay in touch with the CDC and other health agencies for information and guidance.

Disney World is implementing preventive measures in line with federal recommendations and the input of their medical teams. This includes placing additional hand sanitizers throughout the parks and resorts.

The company adds they are continuing to adjust their response based on the recommendations from health authorities as the situation develops. Their onsite health teams and leaders are communicating with park cast members on how to prevent illness as well.