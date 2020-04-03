Breaking News
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81

WFLA Now at Noon: Coronavirus recovery, latest on ‘Tiger King’ and Highlighting Heroes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While everyone is stuck at home due to coronavirus and social distancing orders, WFLA Now is bringing you news you can use.

Digital Anchor JB Biunno and Meteorologist Amanda Holly will be live at 12 p.m. on WFLA Now at noon. You can interact with them on our WFLA Facebook page and talk to them using the #HeyJB and #HeyAmanda hashtags.

Friday’s WFLA Now at noon will shed light on some positive news surrounding coronavirus. JB and Amanda will also be talking about examples of social distancing in movies and the latest on the “Tiger King” mystery in Tampa Bay.

Amanda will have details on the forecast heading into the weekend.

We will also be dedicating time to #HighlightingHeroes – recognizing the workers who are on the frontlines of the battle against coronavirus in Tampa Bay.

