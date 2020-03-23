Storm Team 8 hosting meteorology lessons for students stuck at home during coronavirus pandemic

Weather Break with Storm Team 8 airs at 10 a.m. this week on WFLA Now

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s public schools are shut down this week due to the coronavirus pandemic. So WFLA’s Storm Team 8 is bringing the fun of meteorology to students at home!

Every morning, Storm Team 8 will host a Weather Break at 10 a.m. on WFLA Now. Each Weather Break with Storm Team 8 will feature a different science lesson exploring the most fun and fascinating topics in meteorology.

For kids who have ever shown interest in weather or becoming a meteorologist themselves, Weather Break will give them insight from some of Tampa Bay’s most experienced meteorologists – including Leigh Spann, Ian Oliver and Amanda Holly.

During the first Weather Break on Monday, Leigh and Ian explained how clouds develop. They also identified the most common types of clouds we see in the Tampa Bay area.

Parents, if you’re looking for a way to keep your children busy and want them to continue learning while they’re off from school, you can watch Weather Break with Storm Team 8 every morning at 10 o’clock. It will be available on the WFLA app, WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page. Our meteorologists will even answer questions on Facebook Live!

