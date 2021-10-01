Watch: St. Pete mayoral debate between Ken Welch, Robert Blackmon

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A debate between the remaining two candidates in the runoff for St. Petersburg mayor took place on Monday night.

Ken Welch, former Pinellas County Commissioner, and Robert Blackmon, current St. Petersburg city councilman, will compete in a runoff election on Nov. 2.

The debate was hosted by the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce at USF-St. Petersburg campus and will be aired on WFLA NOW. It was previously postponed in September. Evan Donovan, News Channel 8 political reporter and host of Battleground Florida, moderated the debate.

Current St. Pete mayor Rick Kriseman is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

The General Election is set for November 2, 2021. The new mayor will be sworn in on Jan. 6, 2022.

You can watch the debate in the player above.

