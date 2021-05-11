Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested after leading police on chase in California

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — WFLA’s sister station KTLA was flying over a chase involving a stolen U-haul in California. The driver has since been arrested.

According to the news station, the chase originated in Buena Park, which is in Orange County. They said the driver traveled on several freeways and took a trip through downtown Los Angeles before returning to Orange County.

The driver was going about 60 to 70 mph, but slowed down after running over a spike strip. Video showed the trailer sparking behind the truck before catching fire.

The suspect abandoned the truck and took off, running to hide behind buildings nearby. He was quickly detained.

This story is developing and will be updated.