Ask an astronaut: What one question would you ask astronauts aboard the International Space Station?

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, left, and Megan McArthur, right, wave farewell, as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-2 mission launch with crew mates ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, Friday, April 23, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)

It’s got to be one of the most fascinating careers on the planet…or off the planet for that matter! Astronauts blasting off into space, walking on the moon and living aboard the International Space Station for months at a time fascinate us all. So if you had a chance to ask astronauts living aboard the ISS one question, what would it be?

WFLA Now and Tracking the Tropics is set to interview two NASA Astronauts, Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough. And we will be asking them some of your questions submitted through social media!

Max Defender 8 Meteorologists Amanda Holly and Rebecca Barry will join WFLA Now’s J.B. Biunno for the interview with McArthur and Kimbrough. You can watch it in an upcoming episodes of Tracking The Tropics, as they will be asking McArthur and Kimbrough about how observations from the ISS help hurricane forecasters.

If you would like to ask McArthur or Kimbrough a question, all you have to do is comment on the WFLA Facebook or Twitter page with your question and the hashtag #HeyMegan or #HeyShane.

Meet the Astronauts

Megan McArthur

Megan McArthur is the current pilot of the NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission that launched to the International Space Station in April 2021 from Cape Canaveral.

She was selected as an astronaut in 2000. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of California in Los Angeles and a Ph.D. in Oceanography from the University of California in San Diego, where she performed research activities at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

McArthur served as a Mission Specialist aboard STS-125 in 2009, the final space shuttle mission to the Hubble Space Telescope. She worked as the flight engineer during launch and landing, and served as the robotic arm operator to help retrieve the telescope and put it in the shuttle’s cargo bay. The 19-year-old telescope then spent six days undergoing an overhaul during five days of spacewalks that were supported by McArthur operating the robotic arm.

The STS-125 mission was accomplished in 12 days, 21 hours, 37 minutes and 9 seconds, traveling 5,276,000 miles in 197 Earth orbits.

R. Shane Kimbrough

Robert Shane Kimbrough is the commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission and has spent more than 189 days in space.

The U.S. Army colonel was selected by NASA in 2004. He completed his first spaceflight four years later, in 2008, on STS-126 Endeavor – NASA’s fourth shuttle flight of that year. Kimbrough spent nearly 16 days on the mission expanding the crew living quarters on the space station to accommodate a six-member crew. During the mission, he performed two spacewalks, logging nearly 13 hours.

He later launched as part of Expedition 49/50 in 2016 and became the Commander of the International Space Station for about six months.

Kimbrough earned a Master of Science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Before he was selected as an astronaut, Kimbrough joined NASA as a flight simulation engineer on the shuttle training aircraft in 2000.