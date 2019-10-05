Wave Watch: Mostly sunny with an east wind this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

The Weekend: High pressure that has kept Tampa Bay dry and warm for the last few weeks will begin to drift offshore allowing for very low end rain chances each afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezier in the afternoons Saturday and Sunday but not high enough for Small Craft Advisories. High temperatures will still be warm, in the low 90s. Better rain chances return next week.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.

Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

High Tide: 6:11 a.m.

Low Tide: 3:03 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.

Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 5 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.

Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 2 seconds

Suncoast