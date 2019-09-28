Wave Watch: Mostly dry but turning breezier for Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:20 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 8:07 a.m.
  • High Tide: 2:33 p.m.

Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:21 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 3 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:20 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 3 seconds

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:20 p.m.
  • Low tide: 7:09 a.m.
  • High tide: 12:55 p.m.
  • Significant Wave Height: 2 feet
  • Wave Period: 3 seconds

