Breaking News
‘Total disregard for life’: Sheriff says wanted man went on killing and sexual battery spree in Polk County

Wave Watch: Dry, hot and breezy to end the week on the water

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday. There is a very low chance for an isolated shower to pass offshore from the east but most areas will stay dry and temperatures will be hot. Similar to previous days, the winds will pick up in the afternoons.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:14 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 12:35 p.m.
  • High Tide: 7:58 p.m.

Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:15 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 3 feet
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:14 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 1 second

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:14 p.m.
  • Low tide: 11:37 a.m.
  • High tide: 6:20 p.m.
  • Significant Wave Height: 3 feet
  • Wave Period: 4 seconds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss