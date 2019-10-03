Wave Watch: Dry, hot and breezy to end the week on the water

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday. There is a very low chance for an isolated shower to pass offshore from the east but most areas will stay dry and temperatures will be hot. Similar to previous days, the winds will pick up in the afternoons.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Low Tide: 12:35 p.m.

High Tide: 7:58 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.

Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Significant wave height: 3 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.

Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 1 second

Suncoast