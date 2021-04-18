WATCH: Vintage plane makes emergency water landing at Cocoa Beach Air Show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) A pilot who was performing in the “Warbird Parade” at the Cocoa Beach Air Show had to make an emergency landing in the water after his plane experienced a mechanical issue.

Beachgoers captured video of the moment the World War II-era plane landed in the water, close to the shore.

“The TBM Avenger performing in the warbird parade had a mechanical issue and the pilot was able to bring the plane down close to the shore. Rescue personnel were immediately on scene and the pilot is okay,” the air show said on their Facebook page.

No other injuries were reported.

