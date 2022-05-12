(WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a fiery crash that hospitalized two drivers after a dump truck collided with an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle and exploded near Green, Ohio Thursday morning.

Authorities said the dump truck was driving along I-77 when it struck an ODOT vehicle and burst into flames. The heart-racing incident was caught on video by a nearby traffic camera.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said both vehicles caught on fire before both drivers were extracted and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office.