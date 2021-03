(NBC News) — A livestream camera at a New Zealand nature reserve captured a royal albatross face-planting in an attempted landing, with the video watched thousands of times on YouTube.

As one albatross sits, another comes in and land’s face first, quickly righting itself before walking away from the camera.

The cam is a 24-hour live stream of an albatross nest during the breeding season set up by the New Zealand Department of Conservation and the Cornell lab of ornithology.