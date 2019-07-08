WATCH: Man seen climbing London’s tallest skyscraper without a harness

(CNN) – A man scaled the tallest building in the European Union on Monday morning, and he did it all without a harness.

The death-defying stunt on London’s 1,017-foot shard tower – not surprisingly – is not allowed. It was all captured on eyewitness video.

Police got calls about the man around 5:15 a.m. local time.

Emergency services were able to get to him and he’s okay.

Police say the man was not arrested.

