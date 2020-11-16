Watch: Beloved Pasco County K9 ‘Shep’ apprehends fleeing suspect

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Perhaps Pasco County’s most beloved dog, K9 Shep, and his handler Deputy Carmack apprehended a fleeing carjacking suspect Friday.

The arrest was caught on body camera and shared to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office said they received information that a man wanted in connection with a carjacking was in the area of County Line Road in northern Pasco County. When deputies responded to the area, the suspect refused to pull over, which initiated a pursuit.

Shortly after the pursuit began, the suspect struck stop sticks in the road, stopped the car, and tried to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended by K9 Shep and Deputy Carmack.

Shep and his handler gained popularity in the county when A&E featured Pasco County on its Live PD television series.

