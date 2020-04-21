WATCH: Hospital discharges 750th COVID-19 patient

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

LONG ISLAND, NY (CNN) — A hospital in Long Island discharged its 750th COVID-19 patient Tuesday.

That’s an impressive milestone when you consider NYU Winthrop only has 511 beds.

The suburban medical center was designated as one of Gov. Cuomo’s eight COVID-19 hotspots in the state. It’s first coronavirus case was just six weeks ago.

Since that time, the staff has now had 750 patients recover successfully from the virus.

