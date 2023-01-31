SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WFLA) – Thousands of gallons of water were used to extinguish a Tesla after it caught fire on a Sacramento freeway, according to officials.

When fire crews arrived on the scene Saturday, they were met with a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames on the side of the road.

According to the Metro Fire of Sacramento’s Twitter account, the vehicle battery compartment in the Tesla spontaneously caught fire while it was “traveling at freeway speeds” on EB Hwy 50.

Photo Credit: Metro Fire of Sacramento

Two fire trucks, a water tender, and a ladder truck were requested to assist crews with the fire.

Metro Fire of Sacramento reported that crews used jacks to access the underside of the Tesla to extinguish and cool the battery. Around 6,000 gallons of water were used to put an end to the flames.

According to authorities, no one was injured during the incident.