Volunteers help ‘Onbikes’ build bikes to create holiday magic for kids in need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab your wrench and get ready to spread some holly jolly cheer to kids in need.

Santa’s bike building workshop comes to life today.

Every year 1,000 volunteers from around Tampa Bay come together at Amalie Arena to open boxes and turn screws to hand-assemble all the bikes that onbikes will donate to at-risk and foster kids this holiday season.

Amalie Arena is transformed into Santa’s Bike Shop for a truly festive and unique opportunity to give back to our community by building 900 bicycles.

Onbikes is a local non-profit organization that builds and donates new bicycles and helmets to at-risk and foster kids throughout the Tampa Bay community.

“Onbikes aims to build a healthy, sustainable community, one bike at a time. Because every kid deserves a bike,” onbikes co-founder Julius Tobin said.

At today’s bike build there will be Santa photo op, crafts and ornament decorating, games, holiday movies and holiday treats.

The Bike Build precedes onbikes’ ninth Annual Winter Wonder Ride on December 14 at Curtis Hixon Park.

The annual event cycles through scenic downtown Tampa, out alongside Bayshore Boulevard, before returning to the park for an incredible Post-Ride Celebration featuring headliner and 3-time Grammy winner CeeLo Green.

