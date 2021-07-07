VIDEOS: Hurricane Elsa brings strong winds, rain to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Elsa is bringing high surf, strong winds and rain to the Tampa Bay area Wednesday morning.

WFLA’s Melanie Michael was on Bayshore Boulevard and said the “rain is sideways.”

“It is coming down like crazy, and it is very, very gusty,” Michael said.

There was concern a palm tree hanging over the roadway could come down.

“This is dangerously and precariously close to anyone who could be driving beneath this on Bayshore,” Michael said.

8 On Your Side has notified the city.

Weather deteriorates in Sarasota as Elsa closes in

In Sarasota Tuesday night, police were checking the area to make sure residents remained indoors.

“Our weather continues to deteriorate as #Elsa moves through,” police said on Twitter.

Elsa has retained its strength as it lashed the area with heavy rains and strong winds.

A tornado warning is in effect for Hernando, Sumter and Pasco counties until 1:30 a.m. A hurricane warning remains in effect from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River.

Rain in Anna Maria Island as Elsa moves near Tampa Bay

Hurricane Elsa lashing Tampa Bay with heavy rain, strong wind gusts

Elsa begins hitting Manatee County Tuesday night

This story is developing and will be updated.