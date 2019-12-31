VIDEO: Tampa man rescues dog hanging from elevator door

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Tampa man sprung into action Sunday night to help save a dog hanging from an elevator by its leash.

Dr. Mohammed Awad said he was coming home from work when the incident unfolded in the Olympus Harbor Island Apartment lobby.

The video shows a lady and her dog exit the elevator but accidentally leave the leash in the elevator threshold. The elevator doors closed and as the platform rose, the dog was yanked into the door and up to the ceiling.

Awad is seen in the video rushing over and grabbing a hold of the collar to yank it off. The dog fell to the ground and scurried away.

Awad said it was a “close call” and thinks the dog was close to being choked to death.

