Video shows Sarasota officer kneeling on man’s neck during arrest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Sarasota police officer was placed on administrative leave after he was seen kneeling on neck of black man during an arrest last month.

According to police, a video surfaced on social media showing the officer kneeling on the man’s head and neck. The police department was tagged in the post.

Police said the officer eventually moved his leg to the man’s back.

Police said Chief Bernadette DiPino was “disturbed” to see the officer kneeling on the man’s neck and decided to place him on administrative leave.

“This tactic is not taught, used or advocated by our agency,” the police department said on Facebook.

The officer’s name was not disclosed.

The man did not require medical attention or complain of any injuries, police said. He was arrested on charges related to battery/domestic violence, possible ammunition by Florida convicted felon and resisting law enforcement officer without violence, according to an affidavit.

Although police say they have not received any additional complaints regarding the video, they’re asking anyone with additional information or videos regarding the incident to call the Sarasota Police Department Internal Affairs Division at 941-263-6027, Chief DiPino at 941-263-6012 or Heather Robison, who is the Administrator for the City of Sarasota Police Advisory Panels at 941–263-6322.

