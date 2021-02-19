Video shows reporter being robbed live on air

An Ecuadorian reporter was robbed at gun point while live on air, with the attack and the robber’s escape being fully filmed by the crew.

Sports journalist Diego Ordinola was filming a piece outside the Estadio Monumental in the city of Guayaquil when a man wearing a face mask and holding a revolver demanded his phone.

As Ordinola pleaded with the robber, arguing that he is at work, the attacker turned the gun on the camera operator who kept recording.

The man ran then off with the camera operator’s mobile phone.

The DIRECTV crew chased after the robber but were only able to film his escape on a motorbike.

Ordinola shared the attack on his Twitter page, where the footage was viewed over 350,000 times.