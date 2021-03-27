Video shows police officers handcuffing, yelling at 5-year-old boy

Warning, viewer discretion is advised.

(NBC News) — Disturbing body camera video shows police officers in Maryland berating a 5-year-old boy after he allegedly left school grounds and damaged school property.

The video, which was released Friday, was captured by a police body camera in Montgomery County in Jan. 2020.

Two officers were called to the school to find the child after he ran away. They found him leaning against a car in a residential neighborhood.

“Come here buddy,” one of the officers says. “What’s going on man? What are you doing?”

When the boy ignores him, the officer asks him why he thinks he can “make his own decisions.”

“I don’t care if you don’t want to go to school, you don’t have that choice,” the officer continues. “Do you understand?”

The officers put the boy in a cruiser and drove him back to the school with a school employee.

“This is why people need to beat their kids,” the female officer is heard saying.

Inside the school, the officers can be heard berating the child as he cries and screams.

At one point, the female officer says she hopes the child’s mother allows her to beat him.

“Does your mama spank you?” the female officer asks the boy. “She’s going to spank you today. I’m going to ask her if I can do it.”

School staff later called the boy’s mother and said the boy hit another student and damaged school property.

The officers placed the child in handcuffs and took him in for a final word. The mother is now suing the county and the school district. City leaders are calling the video disgusting and a system failure.

“I kind of knew what I was going to see but it was worse than that,” said Councilman Will Jawando. “And I’ve just been saying I’m so sorry to that child and to the mother. I didn’t find out about this until the plaintiff filed suit in January. No one told us. The police department, the school system. That’s another failure.”