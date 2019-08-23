Video shows emotional reunion after infant was trapped in hot car

(NBC/KPNX) – An Arizona mother is charged with child abuse after leaving her young child in the backseat of a parked car.

Amazingly, the child was not seriously hurt by the situation, which was all captured on a police officer’s body camera.

The incident happened in June, but the video was released this week.

“I think that these people who do it who you see on TV I’m like God how stupid are they? To leave their kids in the car and then it happened,” the mother, Stacey Holly told investigators. “I pulled her out and I just don’t’ know. I honestly don’t know how it happened!”

The video shows her 6-year-old daughter crying as paramedics put her baby sister on a stretcher back in June.

Holly, her sister, and two daughters were going to a Target store in Goodyear. She said she took her 6-year-old out of the car, but somehow forgot the baby.

“We went into Target and didn’t’ look in the back seat. We didn’t do it on purpose obviously. We just are stupid and forgot we have a baby with us,” Holly said. “I can’t believe the kid survived that long.”

First responders were shocked the infant wasn’t in worse condition.

“You’re lucky on this one, man, 30 minutes without it running. It’s a long time. It’s a little, little baby,” one was heard saying.

Police held Holly for questioning as paramedics took her 5-month-old to the hospital.

Holly was charged with child abuse.

Experts recommend parents leave something like a phone, wallet or purse in the backseat, so they have to check there before getting out of the car.

