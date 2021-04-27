Video shows Atlanta police rescue driver having seizure from burning car

The Atlanta Police Department has released the Body Camera Video from two police officers showing a driver being pulled from a burning car on Sunday afternoon.

A police department statement says officers reported to a gas station where a car accident had happened and saw that a driver was having a seizure and trapped inside a burning vehicle.

The video shows the officers breaking windows open and using fire extinguishers to put out the fire before they’re able to open the door and pull the driver out.

The statement says the driver and some of the officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.