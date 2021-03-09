VIDEO: Motorcade escorts body of fallen Tampa police officer to medical examiner’s office

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A police motorcade escorted the body of a Tampa police officer, killed in the line of duty during a crash on Interstate 275, from the crash scene to the medical examiner’s office on Tuesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said Officer Jesse Masden, a father of four was killed in a crash on Interstate 275 between E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sligh Avenue. A 25-year-old driver was traveling the wrong way on the interstate when he hit Masden’s patrol vehicle.

Madsen, 45, was a US Marine who had worked for the Tampa Police Department for 16 years. He was a highly-decorated officer with seven life-saving awards, according to Chief Brian Dugan.

The officer leaves behind four children. He is the 32nd Tampa Police Department Officer to be killed in the line of duty, according to Dugan.

