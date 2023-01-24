TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A massive toad has been removed from the wild after park rangers discovered the amphibian by a mere coincidence.

While conducting track work in Conway National Park, near Airlie Beach in Australia, last week, rangers said they were “shocked” to find the massive toad beside the track.

Ranger Kylee Gray told Queensland Environment that a snake slithering across the track forced the rangers to stop their vehicle. When Gray stepped out, she looked down and gasped once she laid eyes on the “monster” cane toad.

“I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,” Gray told the organization. The toad weighed in at 2.7 kilograms or around 5.9 pounds.

According to Queensland Environment, this specific type of toad will eat anything it can fit into its mouth, including insects, reptiles, and small mammals. Some cane toads can grow up to 26 centimeters and weigh around 2.5 kilograms. The species can be poisonous to wildlife as well.

Queensland Environment said the massive toad might be the largest cane toad on record, the toad has even been dubbed the name “Toadzilla.”