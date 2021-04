SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A video captured the moment a manatee gave birth to what appeared to be a perfectly healthy calf in Siesta Key Monday morning.

SNN-TV reports Bob and Cindy Burnett were visiting Siesta Harbor when they saw the manatee in distress.

First, there was blood. Then a calf appeared out of nowhere and snuggled up to its mother.

“It’s bleeding,” a person is heard saying. “Oh, it just gave birth!”

According to the news station, the calf was named “Siesta.”