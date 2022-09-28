TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A transformer in Manatee County exploded Wednesday as Hurricane Ian battered the west coast of Florida.

One transformer explosion was caught on video at around 5:45 p.m.Wednesday near a home in Whitfield Estates in Manatee County.

The video, taken by resident Ruth Soto, showed the buzz and explode brightly.

Meanwhile, the Winter Haven Police Department posted a video taken by a fire crew that showed sparks exploding on a roadway while they were on a call.

“If anyone doubts the danger of this storm, this is just one incident,” Winter Haven police said.

Also, a trampoline flew in front of the fire truck just before that video was taken, but that’s another matter entirely.