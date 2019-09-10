VIDEO: Dog snatcher flees home with expensive French bulldog puppy

(KPRC/NBC) – An expensive puppy was stolen from a home in Texas, and it was all captured on camera.

A doorbell video shows the man running away with the 6-week-old French Bulldog on Saturday.

The man showed up at a home in Rosharon, pretending to be interested in “buying” the dog.

The price for the Merle French Bulldog with unusual coloring is $4,200. Cash.

But instead of completing the transation, the man grabbed the puppy and ran to his car.

The owner ran after him, but couldn’t catch up before he drove away.

“I love my dogs and I don’t like the idea of them going to somebody that’s going to hurt them or abuse them. He can be dead in a week from parvo. It doesn’t have its shots,” the owner told KPRC.

LATEST STORIES: