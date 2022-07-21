PRINCETON, W.V. (WFLA) — A stray kitten found in a warehouse has moved into a new home: Princeton City Hall.

Workers found the four-week-old kitten hiding behind an electrical box in a city-owned warehouse. They named him Maverick and moved him into city hall, where he spends his days lounging under desks and greeting guests.

In return for his hard work, city employees provide their new furry friend with food, veterinary care and, of course, toys.

“He runs around, he helps us with our paper work, and by that I mean he just walks on our keyboards”, Madison Gunnoe, a courts clerk, said. “He enjoys playing, we actually have him a cat tower on the way.”

Maverick also joins his coworkers for lunch because they can’t resist feeding him bits of chicken.