UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the troopers involved in the deadly shooting and the suspected shooter, along with additional details surrounding the incident.

This information has been added to the below story.

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troopers were shot in the line of duty Saturday in Juniata County and one has died from his injuries while the other is in the hospital in critical condition.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jacques F. Rogeau Jr., 29, was shot and killed Saturday in the line of duty. Rogeau Jr. was engaged with suspected shooter Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, who was also shot and killed.

PSP said Stine arrived at the Troop G, Lewistown Station around 11 a.m. armed with a rifle and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot.

Pennsylvania State Police said Stine engaged troopers in Mifflinstown Borough around 12:45 p.m. and shot Trooper James Wagner, 45. The suspected shooter took off and Wagner, who was seriously injured, was transported to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Wagner is currently in critical condition.

Stine was located in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers and Stine began exchanging gunfire. Rogeau Jr. and Stine were both shot during the altercation and both died from their injuries.

“This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police,” Colonel Christopher Paris,

Commissioner of the PSP, said. “We ask for your continued prayers, for not only our Troopers but

also their families.”

In a release on Sunday, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered all Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor Rogeau Jr.

Police are still investigating the cause of what led to the deadly shooting on Saturday and are in contact with both troopers’ families and the suspected shooter’s.

Rougeau Jr. was assigned to the Troop G, Lewistown Station and enlisted in the PSP in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop J, York before transferring to Troop G, Lewistown in March. He becomes the 104th member of the PSP to make the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in the line of duty.

Lt. Wagner is assigned as the station commander at Troop G, Bedford Station. He enlisted in the PSP in September 2002. Shapiro and Paris visited the hospital where Wagner was taken Saturday evening.