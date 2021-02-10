Watch: Tom Brady throws Lombardi Trophy across Hillsborough River

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tom Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy about ten yards across the Hillsborough River Wednesday. Seriously.

Of course, the championship boat parade couldn’t end without one act of craziness, and only the G.O.A.T can get away with this one. Brady was seen throwing the Lombardi Trophy across the Hillsborough River to another boat, full of Buccaneers receivers.

On the receiving end of the pass appeared to be tight end Cameron Brate.

Perhaps Brady wasn’t ready to enter the offseason before completing one more pass.

Here’s another angle captured by Eagle 8 HD.

*First video provided by Whitney Holtzman