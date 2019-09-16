Tips to keep kids safe in cars for National Child Passenger Safety Week

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It is National Child Passenger Safety Week and the big message this year is to buckle up.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, every 33 seconds a child in the United States is involved in a car crash.

What’s worse is that more than a third of kids who died in crashes were completely unrestrained.

The Florida Suncoast Safe Kids Coalition, led by Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, teaches parents in the Tampa Bay community how to properly install safety and booster seats.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross got tips to keep your kids safe while on the road.

Families can visit HopkinsAllChildrens.org/CarSeats to find information about the hospital’s free care seat safety classes.

