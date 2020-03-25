Breaking News
LIVE: Hillsborough County officials meeting to consider curfew order

Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the coronavirus outbreak leaves many things to the unknown, one thing we all know is every 4-legged friend still deserves a fur-ever home.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is still up and running to give the animals a chance to find a loving family.

“We’re being inundated, which is not a bad thing, with foster applications. We started to experience the uptick last weekend,” Maria Matlack with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said.

Unfortunately, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is also seeing an influx of animals being surrendered because people are losing their jobs and worried about how they will care for their pet.

But the Humane Society of Tampa Bay can help.

For Tampa Bay citizens who are struggling to feed their pets, the shelter offers free dog and cat food.

Stop by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay every Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick up pet food if you’re struggling.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

An organization helping the Humane Society of Tampa Bay work to get each and every animal their forever home is FairyTail Pet Care.

The dynamic duo works to help you include your pet at your wedding and has paired with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to bring adoptable animals to your festivities to hopefully find them a home.

While weddings are at a pause due to the coronavirus outbreak, FairyTail Pet Care is still helping shelters in the area by volunteering.

CLICK HERE to learn more about FairyTail Pet Care.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak"

Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow"

Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play"

8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area"

8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss