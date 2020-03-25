Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the coronavirus outbreak leaves many things to the unknown, one thing we all know is every 4-legged friend still deserves a fur-ever home.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is still up and running to give the animals a chance to find a loving family.

“We’re being inundated, which is not a bad thing, with foster applications. We started to experience the uptick last weekend,” Maria Matlack with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said.

Unfortunately, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is also seeing an influx of animals being surrendered because people are losing their jobs and worried about how they will care for their pet.

But the Humane Society of Tampa Bay can help.

For Tampa Bay citizens who are struggling to feed their pets, the shelter offers free dog and cat food.

Stop by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay every Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick up pet food if you’re struggling.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

An organization helping the Humane Society of Tampa Bay work to get each and every animal their forever home is FairyTail Pet Care.

The dynamic duo works to help you include your pet at your wedding and has paired with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to bring adoptable animals to your festivities to hopefully find them a home.

While weddings are at a pause due to the coronavirus outbreak, FairyTail Pet Care is still helping shelters in the area by volunteering.

CLICK HERE to learn more about FairyTail Pet Care.