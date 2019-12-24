Tampa Bay charities give back this holiday season

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – In the spirit of the holidays, many charitable groups around Tampa Bay are rolling up their sleeves to bring Christmas cheer to all.

From families in need to those serving in our military to older folks who are homebound this holiday, its the perfect time of year to make sure everyone is cared for.

Meals on Wheels of Tampa brings food to those who are homebound because of age or disability. This year, those they serve will also get a holiday gift bag.

CLICK HERE to help pack meals for those in need.

Support Our Troops brings holiday cheer to active military near and far. This holiday season, 2000 troops will get a festive surprise from the group.

CLICK HERE to donate cards or goods to those who serve our country.

Three local charity groups, Mosaic, Feeding Tampa Bay and Brandon Kiwanis, joined forces as hunger heroes this holiday season. The groups packed holiday meal kits to put Christmas dinner on the table for families in Gibsonton.

CLICK HERE to find food near you.