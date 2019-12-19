Splash into Winter’s Wonderland at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The holiday spirit dives all the way to the depths of the sea at the Clearwater Maine Aquarium.

Winter’s Wonderland has lights and decorations all around the aquarium.

In the holiday-themed habitats, you can say “Merry Christmas” to the resident animals like the fan-favorite dolphins, Winter and Hope.

Just in time for the holidays, a new member joins the Dolphin Tale crew. Her name is PJ and she is an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin who is partially blind and deaf.

Grab the gang and play games in the Kids’ Fun Zone while learning about penguins and polar bears.

You’ll even see Santa and his elves swimming in Mavis’s Rescue Hideaway with the sea turtles.

Be sure to step outside to see the lights around Clearwater Bay on the Sea of Lights boat cruise.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Winter’s Wonderland at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

